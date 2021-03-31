Home / News / MercyOne welcomes Nazmul Kabir, MD

MercyOne welcomes Nazmul Kabir, MD

Wed, 03/31/2021 - 9:34am Terry

MercyOne is pleased to welcome Nazmul Kabir, MD. Dr. Kabir will join the team at MercyOne North Iowa Internal Medicine.
As a rheumatologist, Dr. Kabir’s clinical specialties include arthritis, lupus, polymyalgia rheumatica, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and vasculitis.
Dr. Kabir enjoys talking to and getting to know his patients. “I find medicine a fascinating field of science,” said Dr. Kabir. “I love the challenge of finding out what is wrong, providing appropriate remedies and working with my patient to get to the bottom of the unknown.”
Patients interested in an evaluation with Dr. Nazmul Kabir at MercyOne North Iowa Internal Medicine should contact their primary care provider for a referral.

