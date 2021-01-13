Mike Nelson awarded “Friend of the School”

Each year, the Iowa High School Athletic Association provides the “Friend of the School” award, allowing member schools to honor an individual or group, who consistently supports school activities in their district and enjoys working on behalf of students.

“The IHSAA is grateful for all individuals at the local level, who assist schools throughout the year with interscholastic activities and athletics. Whether they serve as public address announcers, statisticians, timers, musical accompanists, support staff, or assist with theatrical productions or other school programs, the IHSAA knows and recognizes how invaluable they are to the success of school activities,” IHSAA executor director Tom Keating said. “We are proud to be able to help honor these individuals.”

Mike Nelson, LMCS custodian, was presented the award during the basketball games Friday evening, Jan. 8.

Athletic director, Jim Boehmer, had this to say. “Nelson has been a custodian at LMCS for decades now, and he has and continues to go above and beyond for the students and staff. Mike will fix, build, repair, invent, or modify anything our staff needs, to make our jobs better. Mike is a creative person, who sees the best in everything. What do you do with old wooden restroom doors? Mike built new admission tables that connect our buildings’ past with our students’ future. Mike spends countless hours, including his weekends, giving to our district. Mike may be the best example of a selfless servant that our community has.”