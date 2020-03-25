MN Governor Walz issues 'stay home' executive order
Gov. Tim Walz has announced a "stay home" order for Minnesota to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Walz said he's putting in place "significant mitigation" for two weeks, planned to reduce person-to-person contact by 80%.
The "Stay at Home" order extends from March 27 at 11:59 p.m. to April 10 at 5 p.m., directing Minnesotans not to leave their homes except for essential needs.
According to Walz, Minnesotans will be allowed to leave their residence for:
- Health and safety activities
- Outdoor activities
- Necessary supplies and services
- Essential interstate travel
- Care of others
- Displacement
- Relocation to ensure safety
The closure of bars and restaurants is extended to May 1, and schools will continue distance learning until May 4.
Under this order, workers who are considered essential are:
- Health care and public health
- Law enforcement, public safety and first responders
- Child care
- Food and agriculture
- News media
- Energy
- Water and wastewater
- Critical manufacturing
The Minnesota Department of Health announced Wednesday that the state now has 287 confirmed cases of COVID-19, although they have repeatedly stated that those numbers are the "tip of the iceberg," as they believe the virus is circulating broadly.