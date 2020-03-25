MN Governor Walz issues 'stay home' executive order

Gov. Tim Walz has announced a "stay home" order for Minnesota to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Walz said he's putting in place "significant mitigation" for two weeks, planned to reduce person-to-person contact by 80%.

The "Stay at Home" order extends from March 27 at 11:59 p.m. to April 10 at 5 p.m., directing Minnesotans not to leave their homes except for essential needs.

According to Walz, Minnesotans will be allowed to leave their residence for:

Health and safety activities

Outdoor activities

Necessary supplies and services

Essential interstate travel

Care of others

Displacement

Relocation to ensure safety

The closure of bars and restaurants is extended to May 1, and schools will continue distance learning until May 4.

Under this order, workers who are considered essential are: