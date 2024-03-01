Home / News / Moklestad appointed to WCTA board

Moklestad appointed to WCTA board

Wed, 01/03/2024 - 12:18pm Terry

Nancy Moklestad was recently appointed to the Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association (WCTA) Board of Directors, at the November board meeting of the cooperative, according to Mark Thoma, WCTA CEO.
Moklestad assumes the term of Steve Thorland who retired from the board in November, after serving the coop for 20 years. Her first board meeting was in December.
“Steve did a great job as a member of the board helping to guide the cooperative over the past 20 years,” said Thoma. “We have seen a lot of change in regulation and technology during that time and Steve and our board have done an excellent job of always staying plugged in to learn and adapt as needed.”
Moklestad and her husband, Dave, make their home in rural Forest City. She is Senior Vice President at Farmers Trust & Savings Bank, Buffalo Center, and is very active in helping her husband with their farm operation.

