Monarch program scheduled

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will once again be offering their annual Monarch Tagging program, but with a few changes due to the pandemic. This year it will be held in two separate sessions, one virtual and one in-person. People can choose to attend either session or both sessions.

The first session will be the program itself, which will be presented virtually on Zoom, Wednesday, Sept. 2, beginning at 7 p.m. The program will cover the life history of the Monarch butterfly and its amazing annual migration to Mexico, as well as the tagging process. It will last about an hour and will include questions and answers from participants.

Anyone who would like to participate in the virtual program can contact Lisa Ralls at lralls@winnebagoccb.com to receive the free Zoom link. For people who can’t participate in the virtual program, it will be recorded and available on the Winnebago County Conservation Board’s You Tube Channel beginning the next day.

The second session will be the actual tagging itself. On Friday, Sept. 4, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will be at the Thorpe Park shelterhouse from 6-7 p.m., to demonstrate Monarch tagging. People will be able to show up any time during that hour to observe and participate in the tagging process, and can even bring along their own Monarchs to tag, if they’d like. The tagging will be done in family groups to adhere to social distancing guidelines. There will be no program presented that evening, only tagging.

The WCCB hopes that this hybrid set-up works well to help people learn about the Monarch butterfly while also letting them experience the tagging process first-hand. People can email Ralls with questions about the program or they can call her at 641-565-3390.