Monarch Tagging program scheduled Sept. 5 at Thorpe Park

The Winnebago County Conser-vation Board will be hosting their annual Monarch Tagging program Tuesday evening, Sept. 5, at the Thorpe Park shelter house. A short program about the Monarch butterfly will be given beginning at 6:30 p.m., with the tagging session afterwards. Thorpe Park is located five miles west of Forest City on “I”/345th St.

The Monarch butterfly is unique in the insect world for the amazing migration it makes every year. In fact, some Monarch butterflies travel over 2,000 miles to reach their wintering grounds in the mountains of central Mexico. For many years, scientists have been studying this migration to understand how such tiny creatures can navigate and find their way to the same location each year, although they’ve never been there before.

Monarchs, therefore, have a unique problem because they depend upon two very different habitats for their survival—the open fields and prairies of North America for reproduction, and the mountainous forests of Mexico for overwintering. So, scientists are also studying Monarchs to better understand how they adapt to changes in these two distinct habitats. And, with climate change accelerating, and Monarch populations plummeting, this research is more important now than ever before.

For 25 years, the Winnebago County Conservation Board has been helping with this research by tagging Monarch butterflies each year. Tagging gives scientists excellent information about where the Monarchs go, how they utilize their environment, how their population changes over time, and how various environmental factors affect their population. And, through the WCCB’s Monarch Tagging program, the public can also help with this research.

At the program, there will be Monarchs available for people to tag. But, since there’s no guarantee on how many will be available, people are also encouraged to bring their own Monarchs to tag. Nets will also be available for people who would like to try to catch some Monarchs at the park.

In case of inclement weather, the program will be postponed, and that announcement will run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3) and the WCCB website (www.winnebagoccb.com), as well as the WCCB Facebook page and Twitter feed.

For more information about the WCCB’s Monarch Tagging program, people can contact Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.