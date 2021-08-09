National Assisted Living Week
A weeklong celebration kicks off this Sunday, Sept. 12, and tens of thousands of assisted living communities across the country are holding festivities. National Assisted Living Week®–officially sponsored by First Quality in 2021–continues through Saturday, Sept. 18. This year’s theme is “Compassion, Community, Caring.”
Established by the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL) in 1995, National Assisted Living Week® provides a unique opportunity for residents, their loved ones, staff, volunteers, and the surrounding communities to recognize the role of assisted living in caring for America’s seniors and individuals with disabilities.
The annual observance encourages assisted living communities around the country to offer a variety of events and activities to celebrate the individuals they serve, as well as to help educate members of the public about this distinctive aspect of long term care.