A weeklong celebration kicks off this Sunday, Sept. 12, and tens of thousands of assisted living communities across the country are holding festivities. National Assisted Living Week®–officially sponsored by First Quality in 2021–continues through Saturday, Sept. 18. This year’s theme is “Compassion, Community, Caring.”

​​Established by the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL) in 1995, National Assisted Living Week® provides a unique opportunity for residents, their loved ones, staff, volunteers, and the surrounding comm​​unities to recognize the role of assisted living in caring for America’s seniors and individuals with disabilities.

The annual observance encourages assisted living communities around the country to offer a variety of events and activities to celebrate the individuals they serve, as well as to help educate members of the public about this distinctive aspect of long term care.​​​​​​​​​​