NCIBA High School Honor Band participants

The NCIBA High School Honor band performed Saturday, Jan. 7, at NIACC, Mason City. The students auditioned for chair placements and were very successful: Emma Taft, Kaylee Taft, Natalie Brandenburg, and Allison Rygh all earned first chair in their respective parts, and Sara Nelson earned second chair. After several hours of rehearsal, they performed a concert. Students selected for the 9/10 band were Emma Taft (flute), Kaylee Taft (clarinet), and Brittany Leibeg (alto sax, not pictured). Students selected for the 11/12 band were Laurian VanCannon (bassoon), Sara Nelson (bass clarinet), Natalie Brandenburg (bari sax), and Allison Rygh (french horn)

