NCIBA MS Honor Band selections
Tue, 11/19/2024 - 9:33am Terry
The North Central Iowa Bandmasters Association Middle School Honor Band was held at Clear Lake Middle School, Saturday, Nov. 16. Six Lake Mills students participated in the event.
