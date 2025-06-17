New Arrival
Tue, 06/17/2025 - 9:32am Terry
Madeline and Cameron Peterson, West St. Paul, Minn., are happy to announce the birth of their daughter, Ivette “Ivy” Rosemary, born Sunday, June 1, 2025. She weighed 7 lbs., 14 ozs.
