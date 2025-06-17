Home / News / New Arrival

New Arrival

Tue, 06/17/2025 - 9:32am Terry

Madeline and Cameron Peterson, West St. Paul, Minn., are happy to announce the birth of their daughter, Ivette “Ivy” Rosemary, born Sunday, June 1, 2025. She weighed 7 lbs., 14 ozs.

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here