NEW Cooperative Foundation donates to Winnebago County Fair Association

The NEW Cooperative Foundation continues its commitment to supporting its local communities and youth. Recently, the Foundation donated $2,500 to the Winnebago County Fair Association to assist in the renovation of the “new” Exhibit Hall, which will showcase the youth and their projects. The contribution from the Foundation will assist in the renovation of Exhibit Hall. With county youth enrollment numbers increasing, these renovations will allow for a new and improved space for youth to showcase their hard work and projects while providing a more comfortable and accessible environment to fair attendees. “NEW Cooperative takes great pride in supporting its local communities, youth in agriculture, and those who work diligently to keep them safe. With the involvement of the NEW Cooperative Foundation, the Winnebago County Fair Association will be able to promote agriculture while providing exhibitors and fair attendees with a more enjoyable experience,” stated Gary Moritz, NEW Cooperative Communications and Foundation Director.