New Winn. Co. Extension staff

The Winnebago County Extension Council is pleased to announce the addition of Lexi Bodzioch, the new County Youth Coordinator at the Winnebago County ISU Extension and Outreach office in Thompson.

Bodzioch, a resident of Thompson, began her duties as the Winnebago County Youth Coordinator, May 4.

“We are excited to have Lexi join the team in the Winnebago County Extension Office. Lexi has experience with marketing and working with both youth and the public. She will bring creativity and excitement to our programs as we continue to grow our programs and outreach.” commented Ashley Throne, Office Manager of the Winnebago County Extension Office.

As the County Youth Coordinator, Bodzioch will be responsible for county coordination of ISU Extension and Outreach youth programs. She will work with our countywide 4-H Clubs, Volunteer Management, Clover Kids, After-school and summer programs.