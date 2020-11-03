NI Honor Choir

Vocalists from LMCS recently participated in the annual fifth and sixth grade North Iowa Honor Choir Festival. Students from 20 northern Iowa school districts converged in Algona for a day of singing under the direction of this year’s Opus director, Roger Jensen. Students performed in Algona’s new Wilcox Performing Arts Center. Lake Mills vocal students are under the direction of Linda Saxton and Molly Holtan. Pictured, front row (kneeling, L-R)—Joseph Charlson, Case Casperson, and Elizabeth Steele. Second row (bending forward—Lillian Young, Cora Sauer, Logan Herr, and Delaney Imler. Third row: Gracie Pederson, Kaizli Whiting, Mya Pederson, Lizzy Schaper, and Laney Kohagen. Back row: Chima Ikefuama, Kate Bechtel, Ava Menke, and Avah Klebsch.