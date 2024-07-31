NIACC announces launch of canine campus professional dog grooming salon training program

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) is excited to announce the launch of the Canine Campus Professional Dog Grooming Salon, a full-service grooming salon and student training center. This new facility will provide comprehensive training in American Kennel Club standards and professional dog grooming skills beginning this Fall. It will be located at 215 19th Street SW in Mason City.

The Canine Campus training program is a 10-week course designed to offer hands-on experience and classroom learning under the guidance of certified instructors. The training program, with in-person classes from Monday to Thursday, and online classes Fridays, will consist of 8-12 students to ensure a focused and supportive learning environment. The first two weeks of the program are dedicated to classroom-style learning, followed by eight weeks of combined classroom instruction and active dog grooming practice, covering skills such as bathing, drying, haircuts, and customer service.

For students who are interested in starting their own business, the program also includes an Introduction to Entrepreneurship course through NIACC’s John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center.

Students who successfully complete the program will earn the American Kennel Club’s Professional Groomer credential. Tuition assistance options are available through NIACC’s Education to Employment services and the NIACC Campus View Housing Complex will be available for rent to accommodate out of town students, if needed.

“We are developing a dog grooming workforce training program to equip students with valuable skills and knowledge, fostering career opportunities in a growing industry,” said Alyse DeVries, Director of Workforce Strategies, Innovations, and Outreach at NIACC. “This program will not only empower individuals with employable expertise but also enrich our community by meeting the increasing demand for professional pet care services.”

Upon the opening of the salon in Fall 2024, dog grooming services will be available by appointment. Services that will be offered include bathing, haircuts, nail trims, and ear cleaning.

For more information about enrolling in the dog grooming training program, please contact the NIACC Continuing Education at 641-422-4358.