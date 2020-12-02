NIACC Continuing Education classes

To register for any of the following classes, call 1-888-466-4222 ext 4358 or 641-422-4358. The office location is LMCS, Room 125. Classes with low enrollment are subject to cancellation. Don’t be disappointed, register early.

Social Security: Timing is Everything

Tues., Feb. 18, 7-8 p.m.

Thrivent Financial

Course #5805

Instructor: Thompson

Social Security is a vital income source for many retirees. But it can be a confusing topic and making the most of it, can have a lot to do with timing it right. When is the best time to apply for benefits? The best time to stop working? The best time to take withdrawals from 401(k)s and IRAs? Come learn how to determine the timing that is right for you. This class is hosted by Jacob Thompson, CLTC, and Peter Zwart. No products will be sold. No fee for this class.

Pillow Stenciling

Tues., March 17, 7-9 p.m.

Border Market, Emmons, MN

Course #5813

Instructor: Erickson

This project includes two pillow covers and two down pillow forms measuring 20”x20”. Many stencils to choose from. Enjoy the process of learning to stencil on fabric. Just relax and have fun with friends. Bring your favorite beverage. You must register by March 12.

poetry writing

Mondays, March 2-23, 6-8 p.m.

LM Comm. Ed. Ctr.

Course #5901

Instructor: Berche

This workshop combines the reading and discussion of selected works of poetry writing exercises and critiques designed to help in the development in one’s own unique voice as a poet. This class meets for four weeks.

beginning knitting

Tuesdays, March 3-10, 6-8 p.m.

LM Comm. Ed. Ctr.

Course #5810

Instructor: Williams

Knitting is a dying art. Come learn how to make beautiful handmade projects. Students will learn how to cast on, knit, purl, cast off, finish a project, read a pattern, and how to take a gauge. By the end of class, you sould have a washcloth you can use at home and the knowledge to take the next step in more difficult projects. Please bring to class a pair of size 8 knitting needles, and medium weight yarn. This class meets for two weeks.

Gardening: From NovicE to Growing for a Market

Thurs., March 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

LM Comm. Ed. Ctr.

Course #5812

Instructor: Rachut

This gardening class is for all ages, from novice to commercial, who want to grow for themselves, food banks, 4-H, FFA, or to market for profit. We will provide information to get you started and/or to improve your skills for successful crops. Youth are encouraged to attend to peak their interest in gardening.

Income Taxes & retirement

Tues., March 17, 7-8 p.m.

Thrivent Financial

Course #5807

Instructor: Thompson

With the recent changes, taxes seem to be on everyone’s mind. This workshop helps attendees to see how the decisions they make in preparing for retirement can affect their income taxes. Attendees will learn about the financial impacts they may face and how to make decisions that are right for them. Designed for pre-retired (51-64) and retired (65+).

Telling Your Story: Using Digital Marketing to Establish Your Expertise

Thurs., April 30, 6-7:30 p.m.

LM Comm. Ed. Ctr.

Course #5849

Instructor: Lovstad

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest—it’s a jungle out there. How do you break through all the noise? A successful digital media campaign isn’t just about SEO, website traffic, and statistics. It’s really about telling a story that hooks your audience—every business needs to know how to tell their story in a compelling, honest way. Learn how to tell our story in everything you do, every post, and every picture. By telling your story, you can establish expertise in your field, engage your audience, build your customer base, and better those statistics that don’t seem to move.