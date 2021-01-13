NIACC now accepting applications for 2021 Venture School

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center is now accepting applications for the Spring 2021 cohort of the University of Iowa’s Venture School program. The Spring 2021 program will be held as a hybrid in-person/online on Thursday evenings, and will kick-off live Feb. 4 at the NIACC Pappajohn Center and continue virtually for the next seven weeks through March 25 on Zoom.

Venture School emphasizes real-world entrepreneurship and innovation based on a leading-edge curriculum. You will encounter the chaos and uncertainty of creating new ventures while also being challenged to create your new business model, make pivots or preserve your original plans based on your discovery.

Spring 2021 Venture School classes will be held as a hybrid class, with a combination of in-person and online weekly classes via Zoom. In-person classes will meet on the NIACC campus February 4th for orientation and March 25th for the Launch Day Pitch Competition. In-person classes will adhere to CDC guidelines which require wearing masks and physical distancing. All other weekly classes will be held online via Zoom.

Each Venture School team will be assigned a local entrepreneur as their mentor. Participating teams will be eligible to compete for cash awards both locally and at the state level during the Venture School launch day at EntreFEST 2021. Last year’s Mason City graduates were awarded $13,000 in prize money during the 2020 EntreFEST pitch competition.

Contact Candi Karsjens at candi.karsjens@niacc.edu with questions or if you are a local entrepreneur interested in becoming a Venture School mentor.

To apply for the Spring 2021 cohort, visit http://www.venture-school.com and select the Mason City cohort in the drop-down menu. The deadline to apply is Jan. 25.