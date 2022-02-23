NIACC offering Women’s Day Empowerment seminar

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) will be offering a Women’s Day Empowerment Seminar in honor of 2022 International Women’s Day. The event will be held Tuesday, March 8, from 1-4:30 pm, with sign-in and networking from 12:30-1 p.m.

Participants will hear empowering and inspirational messages from three speakers:

“Killer Confidence,” with Jodi Krikke of Jak Sprat. Why not you? You can’t practice courage if you’re not scared. Take a look outside of your comfort zone . . . you know, that box you’ve been living in. Come listen as Jodi shares how she conquered her courage to gain the personal and business confidence she needed to follow her dreams. Discover what you can do to challenge yourself to become the confident version of you that you were born to be.

“Becoming a Person of Influence,” with Lisa Schaefer of Shine with Shaefer. Everyone influences others. Everything you do–at home, at work, or at play—has an impact on the lives around you. Whatever your vocation or aspiration, you can increase your impact on others by becoming a person of influence. Learn simple, insightful ways to interact more positively with others, and watch your personal and organizational success go off the charts.

“Enjoy Your Own Journey,” with Deadra Stanton. In our fast pace daily lives, we need to keep focused on our life journey. When we are traveling so fast and so furious, we sometimes forget to take care of ourselves. Over time, this limits our ability to navigate our own path. Join Deadra Stanton as she shares stories from her own journey and strategies that will help us maintain our focus and have a revitalized sense of self. This is one trip where you’ll walk away from feeling energized and empowered.

For more information, or to register for courses, visit niacc.augusoft.net (search “Empower”) or contact the NIACC Continuing Education office at 641-422-4358.