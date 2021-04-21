Home / News / NIACC Pathways to Success honors student leaders

NIACC Pathways to Success honors student leaders

Wed, 04/21/2021 - 9:17am Terry

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) recognized 25 student leaders at the 31st annual Pathways to Success event held April 9 in the North Iowa Community Auditorium.  
Honorees were nominated by NIACC faculty and staff for their academic achievement, positive attitude, character, teamwork, and ability to inspire others.  
Hannah Evenson (pictured above) was one of the 25 students who received this recognition. She is the daughter of Brad and Darla Evenson, Lake Mills.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here