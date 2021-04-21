NIACC Pathways to Success honors student leaders

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) recognized 25 student leaders at the 31st annual Pathways to Success event held April 9 in the North Iowa Community Auditorium.

Honorees were nominated by NIACC faculty and staff for their academic achievement, positive attitude, character, teamwork, and ability to inspire others.

Hannah Evenson (pictured above) was one of the 25 students who received this recognition. She is the daughter of Brad and Darla Evenson, Lake Mills.