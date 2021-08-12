NIACC receives a $2,000 grant

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) received a $2,000 grant for their Power of Beekeeping program. The grant is provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s (FCSAmerica) Working Here Fund.

North Iowa Area Community College will use the Working Here Fund grant to develop a non-credit beekeeping certificate program. The funds will be used to purchase items such as hives, bees, protective clothing and other bee keeping equipment. The program offers job training related to developing bee products and increases pollinators in North Iowa.

“Honeybees play a key role in Iowa’s agro-ecosystem, providing an estimated $92 million as plant pollinators,” said Jana Grzenda, grant writer. “Roughly 30 percent of the food Americans eat depends on pollination.”

The certificate program will run six to 12 weeks with meetings twice per week. Classes will include topics such as introduction to beekeeping, management of honeybee colonies, hive products and economics of beekeeping. Classes will begin in the summer of 2022.

“We’re honored to support local organizations like the North Iowa Area Community College that are striving to make a difference in our community,” said Julie Hoodjer, regional vice president of retail operations at FCSAmerica’s Mason City office.

North Iowa Area Community College is one of 55 organizations to receive a Working Here Fund grant in the third quarter of 2021. FCSAmerica awarded $92,510 during the latest grant cycle ending Sept. 30, 2021.