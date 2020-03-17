No Lake Mills Graphic, March 25

The Lake Mills Graphic will NOT be published, March 25. The next issue will be published April 1.

If you need to stop by the office March 19-25, please call first, to make sure someone is available. You may email graphic@wctatel.net, or message us on Facebook.

Business, church, school, and other updates will be posted on our Facebook page, as they become available.

During this pandemic, we urge our readers to stay home, stay safe, and stay healthy.