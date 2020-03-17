Home / News / No Lake Mills Graphic, March 25

No Lake Mills Graphic, March 25

Tue, 03/17/2020 - 1:40pm Terry

The Lake Mills Graphic will NOT be published, March 25. The next issue will be published April 1.
If you need to stop by the office March 19-25, please call first, to make sure someone is available. You may email graphic@wctatel.net, or message us on Facebook.
Business, church, school, and other updates will be posted on our Facebook page, as they become available.
During this pandemic, we urge our readers to stay home, stay safe, and stay healthy.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Previous issues
