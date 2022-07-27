Norsemen Specialized awarded AQUITY Safety Award

Norsemen Specialized Division, Inc. Flatbed Division, was recently presented with another ACUITY 2021 Safety Award for Outstanding Fleet Safety Performance. This award is given to businesses that are exemplary in their partnership with ACUITY to help ensure a safe workplace.

Jay L. Steffens, president stated “Norsemen Specialized Division, Inc. and its ownership and staff have always prided itself on maintaining an excellent record for driver, workplace and fleet safety. This year’s award represents eight consecutive years Norsemen Specialized Division, Inc. has achieved this recognition. A big reason for this outstanding achievement is our outstanding drivers, staff and safety program. Cyndi Fjelstad our Safety/ Operations Manager is the driving force behind our goal to be the Best of the Best.”

Norsemen Specialized Division, Inc., is headquartered in Lake Mills, with offices located in Ft Dodge, Hastings, Minn,, Norfolk, Neb., Springfield, Mo., and Waseca, Minn.

ACUITY, headquartered in Sheboygan, Wis., insures over 100,000 businesses, including 300,000 commercial vehicles, and nearly a half million homes and private passenger autos across 28 states. Acuity employs over 1,400 people.