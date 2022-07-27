Home / News / Norsemen Specialized awarded AQUITY Safety Award

Norsemen Specialized awarded AQUITY Safety Award

Wed, 07/27/2022 - 8:30am Terry

Norsemen Specialized Division, Inc. Flatbed Division, was recently presented with another ACUITY 2021 Safety Award for Outstanding Fleet Safety Performance. This award is given to businesses that are exemplary in their partnership with ACUITY to help ensure a safe workplace.
Jay L. Steffens, president stated “Norsemen Specialized Division, Inc. and its ownership and staff have always prided itself on maintaining an excellent record for driver, workplace and fleet safety. This year’s award represents eight consecutive years Norsemen Specialized Division, Inc. has achieved this recognition. A big reason for this outstanding achievement is our outstanding drivers, staff and safety program. Cyndi Fjelstad our Safety/ Operations Manager is the driving force behind our goal to be the Best of the Best.”
Norsemen Specialized Division, Inc., is headquartered in Lake Mills, with offices located in Ft Dodge, Hastings, Minn,, Norfolk, Neb., Springfield, Mo., and Waseca, Minn.
ACUITY, headquartered in Sheboygan, Wis., insures over 100,000 businesses, including 300,000 commercial vehicles, and nearly a half million homes and private passenger autos across 28 states. Acuity employs over 1,400 people.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here