North Iowa Honor Choir Festival participants

The 2021 North Iowa Honor Choir Festival was held Nov. 8. Lake Mills students in grades 7-12 performed this year’s All-State music, along with many other students from schools in the North Iowa area. The highlight of the festival was a grand concert featuring four choirs directed by this year’s Opus directors and Clear Lake native guest director, Christopher Phalen. The choirs performed for a sold out crowd in the NIACC gymnasium. Fifth and sixth grade students will participate in their North Iowa Honor Choir festival in March.