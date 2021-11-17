North Iowa Hospice to host virtual Tree of Life event

MercyOne North Iowa Hospice will host its annual Tree of Life event virtually Tuesday, Dec. 21. The compassionate team at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice invites you to remember your loved ones or honor those living with a light on the Tree of Life.

This year’s virtual event includes a video featuring the tree lighting, plus each location will have a special video with the requested names. To participate virtually, click the event link Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. to enjoy the program from the comfort of your home. The event link will be available on our Facebook page, the Tree of Life Facebook event and on our website.

“COVID-19 gathering restrictions once again will make this event look and feel different than in years past. We have a beautiful virtual memorial service planned and invite you to take part to honor your loved ones,” said Robin Pearce, office manager at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

With a donation of any amount, lights are placed on a Tree of Life and “brought to light” symbolizing the presence of those honored and remembered. Names of those remembered and honored will be listed at the online tree lighting location specified by the donor. Locations include Charles City, Clear Lake, Forest City, Garner, Hampton, Iowa Falls, Lake Mills, Osage and Mason City. In addition, all donors will receive a holiday ornament in the mail. With your contribution, please specify the name of the loved one(s) you wish to remember or honor. Names must be received by Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Lights on the Tree of Life remember, and honor loved ones in a very special way and help extend MercyOne North Iowa Hospice’s services to those affected by end of life. Hospice services include compassionate, specialized care to improve quality of life for the patient and their family.

For questions, contact Robin Pearce at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice at 641-428-6208 or visit MercyOne.org/northiowa/tree-of-life.