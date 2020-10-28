NSB acquires TSB

Northwood Financial Services, Inc., the parent company of NSB Bank in Mason City, earlier this month announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire TSB Bank in Titonka, Thompson and Forest City.

TSB Bank services the communities of Titonka, Thompson and Forest City. NSB Bank has locations in Northwood, East Mason City and West Mason City. The Boyken Insurance Agency will remain with the Boyken Family and is not included in the definitive agreement.

Kirk Paulson, president and CEO of NSB Bank commented, “We are excited about the acquisition of TSB Bank. Both TSB and NSB are highly regarded family owned banks. There are many similarities in our markets as well as our customer and community-oriented approach to banking. We look forward to working with the wonderful TSB staff and their customers.”

Allan Boyken, president of Titonka Bancshares said, “NSB is a very successful community bank and has shown consistent growth, stability and profitability. We are eager to bring together two strong community minded and family owned banks. At TSB, we have always used a customer first approach to our customers and communities and in NSB we found a partner that will continue that philosophy.”

The transaction should be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020. TSB will operate as a separate organization within the Northwood Financial Services holding company.