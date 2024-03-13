Odegaard cast member of ACT production

Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) continues its 58th season with “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare-abridged” at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, March 14-23.

The play was written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield. It parodies the 37 plays of William Shakespeare in 97 minutes.

Three actors weave their way through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave the audience breathless and helpless with laughter. The play is being directed by Brian Matson. Cast members are Risha Lillenthal, Adam Odegaard and Ethan Eriksmoen.

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare-abridged” will be performed at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center in downtown Albert Lea, Minn., March 14, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, and 23. Shows start at 7:30 p.m., with the Sunday, March 17, matinee, at 2 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased over the phone by calling 877-730-3144 (service fees apply), online at actonbroadway.com, or at the box office. Tickets also are for sale at the Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau.

More information on tickets and box office hours can be found on the ACT website.