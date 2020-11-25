One Vision celebrates 25th annual Festival of Trees

This year marks One Vision’s 25th Anniversary of their annual Festival of Trees celebration. This winter, they are asking you join their safe celebration and bring the Christmas Spirit “Home for the Holidays.” You can now enjoy an extended Festival of Trees experience both online and in Downtown Clear Lake.

“This time of year has always been special for One Vision and our community. Although we are so disappointed we aren’t able to bring everyone together in person to celebrate our 25th Anniversary,” said Erin Luong, One Vision’s Design and Communications Specialist.

Each year, area volunteers come together to show their Christmas spirit by decorating a variety of Christmas trees, wreaths, and swags for One Vision’s annual event.

You can also help make someone’s Christmas a little brighter this year by registering for the virtual Lights on 5K at www.lightson5K.org. All proceeds go towards purchasing Christmas gifts for the people One Vision supports. This year, with COVID-19 they know their need is even greater as many families will be unable to spend the holidays together.