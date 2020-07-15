Online scheduling available at MercyOne Mason City Urgent Care

MercyOne Mason City Urgent Care now offers online scheduling for in-person and virtual visits allowing patients to schedule appointments at their convenience for themselves or for their children. Appointments can be made online using a phone, tablet or computer. Walk-in visits remain available.

Lori Barkela, clinic manager for MercyOne Mason City Urgent Care, shared “Our team at MercyOne is committed to provided radically convenient and safe, quality care for the communities we serve. Online scheduling supports this by providing access to our calendar of upcoming available appointments for in-person visits. It also allows patients to book virtual visits to see an Urgent Care provider from anywhere that is convenient for them.”

Online appointment scheduling is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at MercyOne.org/NorthIowa/UrgentCare. Appoint-ments can be made a minimum of 30 minutes and maximum of 24 hours before the appointment time. Patients are welcome to make appointments during Urgent Care hours:

• Monday–Friday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

• Saturdays, Sundays and holidays 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

In addition to online scheduling, patients are able to check-in before arriving at their Urgent Care appointment with MercyOne’s mobile check-in service. In advance of the appointment, the patient will receive a text message and/or email with a link to check-in. If needed, patients can also sign office consents and make a payment if a balance or copay is due from the convenience of their device.

MercyOne North Iowa has enhanced safety precautions in place and are following CDC and state COVID-19 guidance to provide a safe environment for patients and colleagues. Enhanced safety measures at MercyOne include:

• Requiring all patients, visitors and colleagues to wear a mask at all MercyOne locations.

• Visitor restrictions.

• Temperature and symptom screenings at all entry points for all persons.

• Social distancing measures.

• Designated healthy areas where care is provided only to those not known to have COVID-19 or COVID-19 symptoms to minimize risk of infection.

• Increased cleaning measures and frequency.

MercyOne Mason City Urgent Care specializes in the treatment of minor illnesses and injuries for all ages. Common services provided in an urgent care clinic include small cuts, sprains, strains, sore throats, ear infections and other “just don’t feel good” conditions. Urgent care is a great option for those who cannot get a same-day appointment with their provider, need a provider during evening hours or weekends, or for those who are visiting from out of town.

For care after Urgent Care hours, patients can call MercyOne Family Health Line at 641-428-7777 or 800-468-0050 to speak to a registered nurse.

When experiencing a life-threatening medical emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.