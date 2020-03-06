Out with the old, in with the new

by Bonnie Kay Baldwin

Lake Mills Graphic

After a couple years of discussing putting in a new playground at LMCS, the school board and staff, made the decision to contract with Cunningham Sports, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., to put in a new one. The old set was breaking down and safety was becoming an issue, according to Superintendent Chad Kohagen.

“The board makes the decisions on our project lists and the funds being used are the one cent sales tax money we receive each year. The old equipment is being demolished and recycled,” said Kohagen. He also said that he applied for a grant and received about $65,000 towards the new playground.

The new equipment pieces have arrived and are ready to be installed by Cunningham Sports. The school is hoping that the playground will be ready by the end of July.

Allison Greenfield, preschool teacher at LMCS, commented, “We are excited to see our plan set in motion and patiently waiting on even more work to be completed. We are confident students and teachers alike will love the finished product.”