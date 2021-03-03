Over 100,000 doses of vaccine arrive

The state of Iowa will reach a milestone this week, with over 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine being distributed statewide. In addition to the Moderna and Pfizer allocations, Iowa will receive 25,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was approved for Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA and CDC on February 28.

IDPH will direct the Johnson & Johnson vaccine allocation to 17 Iowa counties with significant Phase 1B, Tier 2 populations, who are frontline essential workers in food, agriculture, distribution, and manufacturing sectors and who live or work in settings that make social distancing unfeasible. This approach will ensure that local public health can coordinate with employers on the quick administration of COVID-19 vaccine to essential workforce who have been disproportionally affected by the virus. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine requires only one dose and can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures, making it less logistically complex to handle and administer.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was shown to prevent hospitalization and death in clinical trials 100 percent of the time, and 85 percent effective at preventing severe illness from the virus.

IDPH will share details regarding the continued weekly allocation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine when they are confirmed.

Allocation Numbers

State Total Allocation: 91,100

Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership (Hy-Vee and CPESN): 27,830

Counties Receiving Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Black Hawk, Buena Vista, Cerro Gordo, Clarke, Crawford, Dallas, Dubuque, Linn, Louisa, Marion, Marshall, Muscatine, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Sioux, Tama and Wright.

We encourage Iowans to remain patient as more vaccine arrives in the weeks and months ahead. It is also critical to continue practicing the mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

• Wear a mask or face covering

• Practice social distancing with those outside your household

• Clean your hands frequently with soap and water

• Stay home if you feel sick

• Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19

• Get a COVID-19 vaccine when you are eligible