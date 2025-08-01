Owl program scheduled

Winter is a wonderful time to spend the long, dark nights listening for owls. Find out why that is, as well as other fascinating facts about owls, during the Winnebago County Conservation Board’s “Owls of Iowa” program. The program will be held at the Hanson Nature Center (41600 Hyw. 69, Leland) from 7-8 p.m., Sunday evening, Jan. 12.

During the program, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will discuss the various species of owls that call Iowa home, including how to identify them, where to look for them, and how they can hunt in almost total darkness. People will also enjoy seeing several mounted owls up close, hearing owl calls, and enjoying some hands-on items, as well. There will also be handouts for the kids, and owl house plans for the adults.

There is no need to preregister for this program, and there is no fee. Anyone with questions about the program can contact Lisa Ralls at lisa.ralls@winnebagocountyiowa.gov or at the Hanson Nature Center at 641-567-3390.