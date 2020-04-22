Paisley’s birthday parade

Paisley Nickson-Wilkinson celebrated her eighth birthday this past weekend. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, she was unable to have a “normal” birthday party, so friends and family decided to give her a parade instead—sirens and firetruck included. Paisley (above right) and her mother, Kali Wilkinson (left), sat outside on their driveway Sunday afternoon, while the parade passed by their house—some even bearing gifts and sporting birthday greeting signs.