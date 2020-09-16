Pandemic expertise has link to LMHS

On any given night, one tv station after another features the expertise of Mike Osterholm, PhD, as a panelist or interviewee when discussing infectious diseases and the current pandemic caused by SARS CoV2.

Dr. Osterholm is the Regents Professor, McKnight Presidential Endowed Chair in Public Health and founding director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota. A native of the Waukon area and a Luther College alumnus, he is the co-author of “Deadliest Enemy, Our War Against Killer Germs along with Mark Olshaker.”

One of three people credited in the book by Dr. Osterholm for being a mentor to him, is his Luther College professor, Dr. David Roslien (LMHS Class of 1955).

“Doc” Roslien inspired him “ . . . for more than 45 years to dream, using the confluence of science and policy. . . .”