Pastor Baldwin celebrates 35th anniversary of ordination

Wed, 12/02/2020 - 9:30am Terry

One In Christ Lutheran Parish recognized Pastor Randy Baldwin for his 35th Anniversary of Ordination, Tuesday evening, Nov. 24, while recording the Thanksgiving Eve Service. One In Christ President, Korin Peterson, was on hand to present a Certificate of Recognition and a letter of congratulations on behalf of the Northeast Iowa Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Co-pastor Bill Peters also bestowed a gift upon Pastor Baldwin, from the Parish, which includes five congregations: Bethany Lutheran Church, Joice; Immanuel Lutheran Church, Scarville; Lunder Lutheran Church, rural Twin Lakes, Minn.; Silver Lake Lutheran Church, rural Northwood; and Winnebago Lutheran Church, rural Lake Mills. Pastor Baldwin’s actual 35th anniversary date is Dec. 8. The virtual Thanksgiving Eve Service was aired on Facebook and YouTube, Wednesday, Nov. 25.

