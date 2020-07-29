Pastor Henkel to be installed at Emmons Lutheran Church

Emmons Lutheran Church, Emmons, Minn., is welcoming a new pastor during Sunday worship, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m.

Pastor Ryan Henkel grew up in Graymont, Ill., on a farm. He attended Pontiac Township High School, graduating in 2009.

Henkel then headed to Wartburg College, Waverly, where he met his wife, Natalie (from Cedar Rapids), both graduating in 2017. His major was music, and later, pre-seminary education.

This young gentleman, who felt a call to the ministry throughout his life, enrolled at Trinity School for Ministry—North American Lutheran Seminary, Ambridge, Penn., receiving his Master of Divinity degree in 2019.

The Henkels moved to Emmons, and Ryan began his first call, June 1. Natalie is an elementary teacher, as she taught first grade in Illinois. Right now she is taking a break from work to care for their one-month-old son, Jonah, born June 20.

“Natalie and I both worked at Camp EWALU, Strawberry Point, as counselors and coordinators, so I feel a very strong family and youth-oriented connection, but I believe I am also an intergenerational pastor, who enjoys ministering to all types of people and walks of life,” said Pastor Ryan. “Growing up on a farm, I understand the rural life and am able to connect with the farm community on a much deeper level because of it. We fell in love with this congregation and community and all that’s going on here—the sense of family and helping one another out in their time of need. We are glad to be here.”