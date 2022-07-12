Pastor Peters celebrates 35th anniversary of ordination

Thursday evening, Nov. 24, during the Thanksgiving Eve worship service at Winnebago Lutheran Church, the One In Christ Parish held a surprise celebration in honor of Pastor Bill Peters’ 35th Anniversary of Ordination. Special guest was Bishop Kevin Jones who presented Pastor Peters with a certificate honoring him. Pastor Peters was ordained into the ministry of Word and Sacrament in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, Nov. 15, 1987. He began his ministry at Winnebago Lutheran in 1995, and then One In Christ in 2003. Family in attendance are pictured above (L-R): mother- and father-in-law, Roger and Marjorie Eshelman; daughter, Micah Peters; Pastor Bill with granddaughter, Vivienne Thorson, 1; wife, Anita; and daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Chuck Thorson.