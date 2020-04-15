Patients and visitors required to wear masks when at Mayo facilities

As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, Mayo Clinic Health System continues to assess and adjust practices to best protect the safety of patients, visitors and staff.

Beginning Monday, April 13, patients and visitors will be required to wear a personal homemade or cloth mask while on any Mayo property and are highly encouraged to bring their own cloth masks to help conserve the supply of surgical masks for front-line medical staff. If you do not have a mask, Mayo Clinic Health System will provide one. Please note, visitor restrictions remain in place until further notice with few exceptions.

This decision is based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Mayo Clinic experts.

Patients and visitors will see staff providing direct patient care wearing surgical masks. In procedural areas, additional personal protective equipment will be worn by staff according to Infection Prevention and Control guidelines. This additional equipment may include eye protection. Staff working in non-patient care areas also may be wearing a mask.

Your understanding and your compliance with these mandatory guidelines is greatly appreciated.