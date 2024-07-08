Home / News / Perkins and Rosch to be inducted into 4-H Hall of Fame, Aug. 18

Perkins and Rosch to be inducted into 4-H Hall of Fame, Aug. 18

Wed, 08/07/2024 - 8:03am Terry

Worth County 4-H will be inducting Pam Perkins and the late Margie Rosch into the Iowa State Fair 4-H Hall of Fame, Des Moines, Sunday, Aug. 18, at 3 p.m. Each year the Iowa State 4-H program recognizes 4-H volunteers from all of the counties in Iowa. Margie and Pam served as long time Deer Creek Wohelos 4-H club leaders. Their children have continued the tradition of serving the 4-H and youth program in many ways. Margie and Pam have been and were excellent volunteers, serving the Worth County 4-H program by sharing their talented leadership skills with their 4-H youth members. For more information please contact Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Education Specialist at 641-324-1531 or email djohn@iastate.edu.

