Peterson earns Master's degree

Peterson earns Master’s degree

Wed, 02/24/2021 - 9:08am Terry

Megan A. Peterson graduated from St. Catherine University, St. Paul, Minn., Dec. 20, 2020. She graduated with a Master of Arts degree in Occupational Therapy. Megan is a member of Phi Theta Epsilon, an honor society that recognizes academic achievement for students in the field of occupation therapy. She was vice president of the university’s PTE chapter during 2019.
Prior to completing her master’s degree, Megan received her Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology in May 2018 from the College of St. Scholastic, Duluth, Minn.
Megan is the daughter of Mark Peterson, Maple Grove, Minn., and Sherene Holmquist, Brooklyn Park, Minn.; and her grandparents are Roger and LeAnn Peterson, Lake Mills, and Wendell and Ruth Armstrong, Waseca, Minn.

