Peterson to teach at BAMC
Wed, 07/19/2023 - 9:27am Terry
Thomas Peterson, M.D., CPT, MC, of the U.S. Army will be moving to San Antonio, Texas, to teach in the Anesthesiology Residency program at Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC).
