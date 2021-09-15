Home / News / Pickin’, Stompin’ and Sippin’

Pickin’, Stompin’ and Sippin’

Wed, 09/15/2021 - 8:57am Terry

Steve and Kerry Madson hosted their Lazy Acre Vineyard (rural Lake Mills), Sixth Annual Pickin’, Stompin’ and Sippin’ event, Saturday, Sept. 11. Part of the event was grape stomping in which two teams were pitted against one another, to see who could fill their wine bottle up first. Madsons’ two daughters, were set to go. Stomping in the bucket is Kelsey Putman, Hampton, and holding the bottle is Laura Pfeil, Plover, Wis.

Mariah Birgen, Hampton, spent the morning picking grapes, enjoying help bring in the harvest.

