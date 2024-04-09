Lazy Acre Winery, Lake Mills, will be hosting their Annual 9th Pickin’, Stompin,’ and Sippin’ event Saturday, Sept. 14. The event will be held rain or shine, so mark your calendars to stop out and help pick grapes, enjoy music, and have lunch. Pickin’ begins at 8 a.m. and lasts until all grapes are picked. The public is welcome.

Enjoy lunch at 1 p.m. and then get back to picking. A dinner will be served as the evening approaches by Nel’s Diner.

After all grapes have been picked, live music by local vocalists will be provided by “Something Country” from 6-9 p.m.

Campers are welcome, but no hookups are available. If camping, you must RSVP to Lazy Acre Vineyard on Facebook. If weather allows, music will be performed outside. Bring chairs and blankets.