Pirate Festival extends summer

After seven years the Iowa-Minnesota Pirate Festival is returning to the PM Park and Tiki Bar grounds on the south shore of Clear Lake.

The “family fun” festivities are being brought back from the ‘Northlands’ on Sept. 11-12 in order to extend by one week traditional summer events at ‘the Lake’. This unique production is presented as a “safe for kids and fun for grownups” experience. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rotating numerous shows on the performance stages will be Norse Fyre aerial and fire from Omaha, the Bess and Marley comedy and music duo from Chicago, Capt. Merlyn’s Magic from Omaha, and Scenery Changes as the touring comedy improv troupe.

The ‘Port Royale seaside village’ will showcase a variety of historical and fantasy characters enacted by professional performers.

The ‘thieves market’ merchant’s bazaar will host various artisan crafters, some of whom will demonstrate their work.

Unusual hands-on activities, such as nautical rope-making and knife/axe tossing will be offered to the public.

Not only will the PM Park Restaurant and Tiki Bar be open, but there will also be specialty food tents set up on the lawn with treats like roasted turkey legs.

The children’s realm will contain a carousel ride, a Neverland faery camp, puppet story theater, and passport stamping with many free treasures. Plus, a variety of lawn games will be set up.

The producers are encouraging the public to wear themed clothing for the costume contests. There will also be a daily tattoo contest for adults.

Admission is $12 for adults with a second day pass for $3. Kids from eight to 14 years are $5, with children under eight free. Parking is free. All tickets will be available at the entrance.

For first time landlubbers, the event site is found at 15297 Raney Dr., Clear Lake. Directions and more event details can be found at www.iowaminnesotapiratefest.com. Information on PM Park & Hotel can be found at www.pmpark.net.