Wondering what to do for fun until the end of 2019? There are plenty places to go and things to do.

Among the many events leading up to the end of the year, some of the area businesses hosting event are:

• Heritage Park’s “Holiday Tour of Lights”—Load your car with family and friends and tour the Lights at Heritage Park of North Iowa. Located on the south edge of Forest City. The park will be open Friday-Saturday, Dec. 20-21, from 6-9 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 22, from 6-8 p.m.; Monday-Tuesday, Dec. 23-24, from 6-9 p.m. Free will donation.

• Worth Brewing Co. is hosting a Christmas Sing-A-Long with the Brass Oompah Band, Saturday, Dec. 21, from 7-9 p.m.

• Boman Fine Arts, located at John K Hanson Drive, in Forest City presents “Elf The Musical,” hosted by Brick Street Theatre, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 20-21, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 22, at 2-5 p.m. For more information, vist the BrickStreet Theatre’s Facebook page.

• Lake Mills Motor Sports will be hosting their Open House, Saturday, Dec. 21, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sign up for door prizes and enjoy food and beverages, while checking out their new 2020 inventory.

• Five Alarm Brewery, located at 211 W. Main St., Lake Mills, will be hosting an Ugly Christmas Sweater Bash, Saturday, Dec. 21, from 7-10 p.m. Celebrate winter while wearing your tackiest sweater. Prizes will be given for first, second, and third place for Ugliest sweater, plus an overall prize for best themed group. Music provided by Ron & Steve Unplugged.

• Kee-Kafe located at 117 N. Main, Kiester, Minn., will be hosting a New Year’s Eve Buffet, Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 5-8 p.m. No reservations necessary. They will be serving broasted chicken, barbeque ribs, and ham, with delicious side dishes and dessert.

• The Super Bowl, located at 1905 Hwy. 9, (one mile east of Forest City) will be hosting Cosmic Bowling, New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 4 p.m.-close. Fresh hot pizza will be available.

• The Golden Bubble, located at 11575 Mn-22, Wells, Minn., will be hosting a New Year’s Eve Party with Switch Road Band performing at 7:30 p.m. Switch Road Band is a six-piece country band forged from the back roads of Southern Minnesota. For more information visit the Golden Bubble Facebook page.