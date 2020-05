The polling location for the June 2, 2020 Primary Election will be at the Lake Mills High School Gym,

102 S. 4th Ave. E., Lake Mills, for persons who live in the City of Lake Mills, Center, Eden, Logan, Norway Townships City of Scarville, and Mt. Valley Township (except parts of Sections 30 and 31) in Winnebago County.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m.