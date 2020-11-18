Pro-Ag Outlook meetings to be held virtually

The annual Pro Ag Outlook and Management meetings will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19 concerns. With a virtual format, participants will be able to hear from five Iowa State University Extension and Outreach economists. There will be one speaker each day from 1-2 p.m., Dec. 7–11.

This webinar series will take an in-depth look into the outlook for agriculture in 2021 as producers, ag lenders, and suppliers start planning for next year. The webinar series is designed to provide participants with a concise evaluation of current market conditions, expected trends in crop and livestock income potential, and management implications. Time for participant questions will be included at the end of each day’s presentation.

Dates and speakers include:

• Dec. 7, Wendong Zhang, assistant professor of economics and extension economist at Iowa State University will be presenting on farmland values and issues of trade with China.

• Dec. 8, Alejandro Plastina, associate professor of economics and extension economist at ISU will be presenting on farm finances and the impact of government support programs.

• Dec. 9, Lee Schulz, associate professor of economics and extension livestock economist at ISU will be presenting the livestock outlook and profit potential for the beef, pork and dairy industries.

• Dec. 10, Keri Jacobs, associate professor of economics, extension economist at ISU and Iowa Institute for Cooperatives Endowed Economics Professor will be presenting the financial and physical impacts of the 2020 derecho on cooperatives in Iowa.

• Dec. 11, Chad Hart, professor of economics, extension economist and crop markets specialist at ISU will be presenting the current grain market situation, including global demand and key factors going into 2021.

There is a registration fee for access to all five live presentations. Register online at http://bit.ly/proagvirtual.

For more information, contact Ryan Drollette at 319-853-8624 or drollett@iastate.edu or visit www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm/info/meetings.html