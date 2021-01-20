Program scheduled for adult children supporting aging caregiving parents

Does your mom or dad take care of a loved one (perhaps one cares for the other)? Do you know what your parents are going through? Your parent is in a new role of caregiver when helping a spouse or loved one with things he/she cannot do because of a medical condition’s disabling effects. How do you better support your parent during this time?

Caregiving Relationships: Conversations on Aging is a program for adult children supporting their aging caregiver parents. An online program, hosted by ISU Extension and Outreach of Winnebago, Kossuth and Emmet counties, is scheduled for Feb. 25, from 6-8 p.m. via Adobe Connect.

“My mom took care of my dad in his last years. He suffered from dementia and tended to wander. As a family caregiver, my mom made challenging decisions and her daily routine changed dramatically,” shares an adult daughter.

Research shows that spousal caregivers are more like to provide care with help from adult children, than to accept help from community supports or nonfamily members

“You are a son or daughter to you parent(s), regardless of age, but your role description can change when you parent is in the role of a caregiver,” explain Joy Rouse, human sciences specialist in family life. “The program helps adult children learn to recognize how caregiving affects relationships. It helps them discover their role in making deciions about their parents’ later life,” says Rouse. It also helps adult children build talking and listening skills and gain ideas on how to start difficult conversations.

For more information, or to register for the program, contact:

Winnebago County Extension office, 641-584-2261, www.extension.iastate.edu/winnebago

Kossuth County Extension, 712-362-3434, www.extension.iastate.edu/kossuth

Emmet County Extension, 712-362-3434, www.extension.iastate.edu/emmet

Information about how to join the session will be emailed to registered participants before the program. Limited spots are available, so register today.