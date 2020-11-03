Promising poet, Bianca Singelstad to be published

BY BONNIE KAY BALDWIN

LAKE MILLS GRAPHIC

Bianca Singelstad, junior at LMHS, will have her first poem published in April. Singelstad, who has been writing poetry since she was six years old, looked up a mobile app recently, and sent one of her poems in to a site called, “For Women Who Roar.”

One day in January, she was looking for sites online where she could submit some of her poems for the express purpose of getting her writing published. She said she didn’t want to be paid, just published. So, she checked off, “no fee,” which usually means you won’t get paid for publication.

“So, I was on an app, called Submittable, trying to find something that fit my writing style and I came across ‘For Women Who Roar.’ I really liked their morals and their standpoint and their ideas for poetry. I chose one of my poems, which was really specific for this magazine. They look for writings about people’s views on what they’ve done in life. My poem entitled, ‘Experience Has Told Me,’ talks about being younger—a younger perspective—and something I’ve learned.”

The budding author said, she used to write a lot, mostly about family and specific experiences: like when her grandmother died, and on topics of infertility, anxiety, and veterans.

“It’s something we just started in school. I haven’t taken any poetry classes, but I took a couple creative writing classes. This poem speaks of one experience. It’s a fairly short poem and it talks about mistakes we’ve made and concludes with talking about how we wouldn’t be where we are without making those mistakes. Not that we should be living in the past, but we should be recognizing it.”

Just last week, she received an email, with the news that it would be published. The header read, “Congrats on your publication.”

“At first I was confused, because I have gotten a lot of rejection letters. So, when I clicked on it, I thought it was another rejection letter. So, it took me a minute, but I’ve been really excited these last couple of days. You know, getting the final thing sent in . . . pictures and bio. It will be published in their April edition. So, I should get the digital copy here pretty soon.”

Singelstad just performed two of her pieces at District speech competition Saturday, Feb. 29, and will be continuing on to State competition.

“I like poetry, because you don’t have to find the filler words; it’s very to the point. Your ideas can be very abstract, or it can be direct, and I like to think up the names and the themes. It’s all just quick and easy to read. I write poetry, because it’s a quick pick me up and if I’m happy, it’s still something fun to do. It doesn’t have to be about finding the right words or rhythm. Of course, it can be that too; it just doesn’t have to be.”

Other interests for her include dance, speech, band, choir, cheerleading (football and wrestling), and 4H.

Singelstad is the daughter of Robin and Kevin Singelstad, Lake Mills, and sister to Anna. She is on track to be a high honor student and is working at the Kitchen Buffet at Diamond Jo Casino.

Experience Has Told Me

I am not old, at all

But still old enough to know

That I’ve been a burden,

And my heart has led me astray.

Listen to my voice,

Through that old MP3,

And tell me if you understand,

Will you follow what I’ve said?

Experience has told me,

That you will date a boy,

Who is not right for you.

Experience has told me,

That you’ve been in a yelling match,

Or two.

Experience has told me,

That you’ve pushed people away,

And locked yourself away.

Experience has told me,

That from all of that,

You grew.

If I only knew,

What I do today,

I would not be who I am now.

Maybe smarter,

And with a less shameful history,

But these lessons I share,

Would not have been mine to give.