Public drinking water safe to drink

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is providing this important information about COVID-19 as it relates to public drinking water to provide clarity to the public. The COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking water supplies. Based on current evidence, the risk to water supplies is very low. Disinfection methods used in drinking water treatment plants are effective for inactivation of coronaviruses and all other viruses. Iowans can continue to use and drink water from their tap as usual. The Iowa DNR recommends obtaining your potable water from your tap as much as possible to conserve bottled water for emergency situations if needed.

