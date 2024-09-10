Pumpkins and Prairies Palooza, Oct. 19

The Winnebago County Conservation Board and the Corner Pumpkin Patch will be hosting a Pumpkins and Prairies Palooza, Saturday, Oct. 19. The event will be held jointly at the Hanson Nature Center (41600 Hwy. 69) and the Corner Pumpkin Patch (17925 Hwy. 9), both north of Leland. Activities will run from 1-4 p.m. and will go on, rain or shine.

Admission will be free and open to the public, although there will be items for sale by local vendors.

People attending the event will enjoy wagon rides through the prairie, crafts, games, a chainsaw artist, Patches the Clown, and food. The pumpkin patch will have a variety of fall goods for sale, as well, and the Hanson Nature Center will be open for people to browse through.

People can park at either the pumpkin patch or the nature center, and then take a wagon ride back and forth between the two locations.

Although the event runs from 1-4 p.m., the pumpkin patch with be open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. that day.

For questions about the Pumpkins and Prairies Palooza, people can contact either the Corner Pumpkin Patch at 641-529-6286, or the Winnebago County Conservation Board at 641-567-3390.