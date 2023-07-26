Pure Prairie Poultry requests rezoning

The Lake Mills Planning and Zoning Committee met July 10. The committee was asked to consider and make recommendation on amending for a provisional use in the Light Industrial Zone to allow poultry hatchery as a permitted use.

Employees of Pure Prairie Poultry introduced themselves and offered some background information on the company.

The floor was opened for discussion. It was asked whether this was a spot change or a blanket change on the entire Light Industrial Zone. Director Bauman explained that the change would affect the entire Light Industrial Zone.

During discussion, questions were asked about future uses of the structure, employee wages, hours of operation, utility needs and truck flow. The provisional use will only allow for the poultry eggs to be hatched. The amended change would allow for another hatchery to operation with the Light Industrial Zone.

A motion was made, and seconded, to recommend amending for a Provisional Use in the Light Industrial Zone, to allow poultry hatchery as a permitted use. All were in favor.

At the city council meeting held July 17, a public hearing was set for Monday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m., to add Poultry Hatchery as a Permitted Use to the Light Industrial Zone for Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend and express any concerns they may have.